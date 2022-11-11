The Indian cricket team's campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup ended on Thursday with a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England at the semifinals stage. The wait for an ICC title for India continues as the team last won a global trophy way back in 2013, when it had won the ICC Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Indian team has come under a lot of criticism for its approach in T20 cricket of late and the management's decision to stick to its old ways has not yielded results.

Sources in the BCCI have informed NDTV that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is all set to implement changes in the next two years to bring about a massive overhaul for the next T20 World Cup, that will take place in the Americas in 2024.

It has also been learnt that several senior players, which include the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, will not be a part of the scheme of things in the shortest format for long.

The ICC World Cup in Australia could also be the end of the road for veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik in T20Is as he too is not part of the long-term plan according to the sources.

Experienced paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who too had an average outing in Australia, is part of the upcoming series in New Zealand but question marks remain on the T20 careers o senior players like him, captain Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and star batter Virat Kohli.

From the looks of it, a big overhaul is expected at least in the T20 set up as there is an urgent need to change the way India has been approaching the format, which looks outdated as of now.