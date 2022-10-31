India batter Virat Kohli on Monday shared a horrific experience that he had to endure while his stay in Perth, and he went on to label the experience as "appalling". He also said that it made him feel very "paranoid" about his privacy. The entire incident was of someone entering the batter's hotel room with the cricketer not being present and the entire break in was filmed, and all of Kohli's accessories and wardrobe were put on display. The former India skipper was visibly shook and he requested the fans to respect the privacy of everyone and not treat them as a "commodity" for entertainment.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli wrote in his Instagram post.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he added.

On Kohli's Instagram post, Australia batter David Warner also left a comment, saying: "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth."

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also shared his post on her Instagram story, and said: "Have experienced few incidents, where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem."

Promoted

"Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line," she added.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Kohli has been in fine form, registering scores of 82, 62 and 12. His entire tally in the tournament now stands at 156.

Kohli's knock against Pakistan was truly special as he scored an unbeaten 82 taking the team over the line in a difficult 160-run chase. Earlier this year, Kohli had registered his first T20I ton, and it came against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.