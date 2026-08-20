Veteran left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has expressed deep gratitude for his ongoing decade-plus stint with the Indian team, adding that sustaining a long career at the highest level requires immense hard work and perseverance. Jadeja took four wickets in India's recent 165-run win over Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, which propelled the visitors to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-game series. He was in the reflective tone when shown a picture of him being a part of the Indian team winning the 2017 Galle Test, where he grabbed a six-for match haul.

“Yes, it's from here. Barring the colour which has changed, the rest is the same. The last series we played here was in 2017. Obviously playing for India for 10 years means a lot because it takes a lot of effort to stay for a longer period of time.

“I think I'm feeling blessed and thanks to God that I'm still playing for India and doing what I've been doing for India since so many years,” said Jadeja in a video posted on BCCI's social media accounts on Thursday.

In what was also India's 600th Test match, young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked a career-best first-ever ten-wicket haul to make the landmark game a memorable one. Left-handed while top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal posted 167 and 44 in the game, after batting at number three in place of injured B Sai Sudharsan and was adjudged Player of the Match.

The win also meant India's points percentage in the World Test Championship (WTC) standing rose to 53.33 from 48.14, though they are still at fifth spot. Both India and Sri Lanka will now head to Colombo for the second Test match, starting on Sunday at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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