Manav Suthar left everyone impressed with a sensational bowling performance as India registered a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle on Wednesday. The 24-year-old spinner, playing only his second Test for India, picked up six wickets in the second innings to finish with a remarkable 10-wicket match haul. Having made his Test debut against Afghanistan in June, Suthar had already announced his arrival on the international stage with a five-wicket haul. He followed it up with another outstanding display in Galle, playing a key role in India's victory.

With India taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara urged Suthar to remain focused on red-ball cricket rather than chasing an IPL contract. Pujara also appealed to the Indian team management to "preserve" the young spinner for the longest format of the game.

"Try to preserve him. We have had this discussion in the past that, yes, all the young players might want to play the shorter format, but India should be looking to preserve him for the Test format. Yes, he might want to play the IPL, but don't go there. I mean, yes, if he gets the opportunity to play the IPL, that's fine, but don't change your strength," Pujara said on the Sony Sports Network.

"I think he doesn't need to change his bowling much. Just when it comes to white-ball cricket, you need to have that flatter trajectory, and I don't mind him playing in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL, if he's successful in the IPL, that is fine, but don't change your strength," he added.

Pujara further stated that Suthar does not need to alter his bowling action, as his natural ability and skill set are already helping him thrive in red-ball cricket.

"For someone like Manav Suthar, who is flighting the ball, who is willing to go a little slower, when it comes to red-ball cricket, you don't need to change that. Don't change yourself just for the IPL. I can understand, but don't change your natural ability, which is to flight the ball," said Pujara.

Speaking about Suthar's T20 credentials, the Rajasthan-born spinner has featured in five IPL matches and picked up two wickets. He is currently a member of the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans squad.

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