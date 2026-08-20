Veteran all-rounder Saransh Jain is likely to make his India debut during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, starting on August 23, according to a report. The 33-year-old, who plays domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh, received his maiden Test call-up for the two-match series in the island nation. He was included in the squad to replace Washington Sundar, who was unavailable for selection due to an injury. Saransh, a right-arm off-spinner and a capable left-handed lower-middle-order batter, made his first-class debut in 2014 and had to wait nearly 12 years for an India call-up.

According to a report by India Today, Saransh has a strong chance of being included in the playing XI for the second Test, which will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

The report added that if Saransh makes his debut, he is likely to replace left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

On a pitch that offered plenty of assistance to the spinners, Kuldeep failed to make an impact in the Galle Test, returning figures of 25-0-103-1.

The 33-year-old off-spinning all-rounder from Indore has been a consistent performer in domestic red-ball cricket for over a decade. Making his First-Class debut for Madhya Pradesh in December 2014, he steadily developed into a core player for his state team, Central Zone, and Rest of India. Operating primarily as a spin bowler and a handy lower-order batter, he has amassed 181 First-Class wickets alongside 2,223 runs with the bat.

Cricket runs in the family: Saransh's father, Subodh Jain, was also a right-arm off-break bowler who represented Madhya Pradesh in nine Ranji Trophy matches during his playing days, though he never earned an international call-up. Saransh discovered his best form under veteran domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit, transitioning from an occasional squad member into a frontline, match-winning all-rounder.

Meanwhile, India won the first Test by 165 runs on Wednesday, with Manav Suthar claiming a match-haul of 10 wickets.

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