Sri Lanka was at the receiving end of some scathing criticism from former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar. He was frustrated by the Sri Lankan players' demands before the close of play on Day 2 of the second Test against India in Colombo. Towards the closing phase, Prabath Jayasuriya and Kamil Mishara made their displeasure known to the umpires as they deemed the light was good enough for play to continue. Ultimately, Jayasuriya was dismissed by Manav Suthar before the end of the day.

"I see that as being slightly unprofessional. I know you want to nudge the umpire, saying it's bad light, but you can't take your eye off the ball. I thought the bad-light situation and their angst with the umpire consumed their minds, and they weren't focusing on the ball because the light was never that bad. We know the light is never so bad that you can't see the ball. It's just that there is a certain amount of darkness that is considered bad light, and it's offered to the batter," Manjrekar said on the Sony Sports Network.

"Then maybe Sri Lanka had a point that it was bad-light enough, but that doesn't condone the mistake that they made. You can't blame a nightwatchman for getting out. That was a great delivery from Suthar, a nice variation, and a superb delivery from Prasidh Krishna at the finish as well," he added.

Manjrekar also gave credit to the Indian players, who reduced Sri Lanka to 2 down on a rain-affected day.

"So credit goes to India for making that happen. Unfortunate for Sri Lanka, we'll have a look at Prabath. India will take that. India also played a very good part when the covers were being put on," said Manjrekar.

"They stood on the field, putting pressure on the umpire, saying that they believed play could start and all these little things. They're heavyweights now in world cricket. If the Indian team just stood there believing that the game could start and felt the light was good enough, that puts a certain amount of pressure on the umpires," he added.

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