India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Highlights: Ind vs SL Match Ends In A Dramatic Tie
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Highlights: India and Sri Lanka were engaged in a thrilling tie in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Highlights: India and Sri Lanka were engaged in a thrilling tie in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday. Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 after opting to bat. The total was better than what it looked on the board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it. Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls. Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored. Chasing, skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game. Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. (Scorecard)
Right then, as neutrals, we couldn't have asked for a better start to the series. Many would have expected a strong Indian side to breeze past Charith Asalanka and his men, who were down on confidence after the T20I series. However, the character shown by Sri Lanka was evident for all to see, demonstrating that they mean business. This sets the tone for an exciting series ahead, with both teams showing their determination to come out on top. The second ODI of the three-match series will take place at the same venue on Sunday, 4th August. The first ball will be bowled at 2.30 pm IST (9 am GMT) but you can join us early for the build-up. Until then, goodbye and take care!
The skipper of Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka says that they did well but should have done better to restrict India to fewer runs. Adds that with the lights on, it gets a bit easier to bat. Says that with the left-handers coming in to bat he knew he could bowl and keep things tight. Concludes that he is really happy with the kind of energy shown by the boys in the second innings and also appreciates Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka's knocks with the bat.
The captain of India, Rohit Sharma says that they batted well in patches and had no consistent momentum in the chase. Feels that they knew that the game would start once the spinners come on. Tells that they are not going to look too much into the result. Shares that the pitch remained the same for both innings. Ends by saying that the game shifted towards both teams at different times and that they should have got that one run.
Dunith Wellalage is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his all-round brilliance. He says that he came out with a plan in the second innings with the wicket offering spin. Adds that India bowled really well and he looked to shift the pressure back on them and build partnerships. Further says that the wicket was slow and they looked to target the 220-run mark. Mentions that the skipper and Hasaranga changed the game for them and it feels good to get the tie.
Earlier in the game, the toss went Charith Asalanka's way, and he had no hesitation in opting to bat first. Mohammed Siraj got the ball to move both ways, but Sri Lanka did well to weather the early storm, losing only one wicket during the Powerplay. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Pathum Nissanka anchored the innings. After Nissanka's departure, Dunith Wellalage led the recovery for Sri Lanka, building partnerships first with Janith Liyanage and then with Akila Dananjaya. Through his maiden ODI fifty, the hosts recovered from 142/6 to end up with a respectable total of 230 on the board. For India, Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 33 from his 10 overs.
Charith Asalanka rotated his bowlers well, keeping the runs in check, but it was more about taking wickets than containing the run rate. KL Rahul and Axar Patel then got together and ticked along, only for Rahul to throw it away. Sri Lanka sensed blood in the water and pounced on that opening to nick Axar Patel off. From there, Shivam Dube brought India within touching distance but Sri Lanka refused to go away and hung in there till the end. Charith Asalanka led the turnaround for his side, finishing with 3 wickets to help his side eke out a tie. This is the second time an ODI between India and Sri Lanka has ended in a tie with the other occasion being in 2012 in Adelaide.
In pursuit of 231 runs, Rohit Sharma made his intentions clear from the start, getting India off to a quick start. With Rohit's 47-ball 58, the visitors gained a strong head start in the chase, leaving Sri Lanka playing catch-up for the rest of the effort. However, through Dunith Wellalage's twin strikes and an Akila Dananjaya wicket, the hosts found their way back into the game. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli batted sensibly, accumulating runs through singles and doubles. However, lightning struck twice as India lost two set batters in quick succession, leaving the game hanging in the balance.
What a finish to the game! A topsy-turvy game where the pendulum swung one way and then the other but at the end of it all, Sri Lanka have sneaked away a TIE. With just one run needed and Shivam Dube on strike, not many would have predicted a tie but Charith Asalanka and Sri Lanka did not give up. First, Asalanka got the review spot on to trap Dube right in front of the stumps and then Arshdeep Singh went for a hack to be caught plumb in front. India will be gutted by this result as they were ahead in the game for most parts but none of their batters took it upon themselves to see the team home.
OUT! PLUMB IN FRONT! Would you believe it? India lose two in two and the game will end in a tie. Charith Asalanka darts this one in from around the wicket, full and at the stumps, Arshdeep Singh gets down for the glory shot as he looks for the slog sweep. The ball skids through off the deck and goes under the bat of Arshdeep to hit him flush on the back pad. It looked dead in front to the naked eye. Arshdeep Singh has no option but to send it upstairs for review. The UltraEdge shows no spike and the Ball Tracking confirms all three reds. Sri Lanka despite a tie will consider this a big heist as they looked down and out when Dube hit a boundary earlier in the over.
A loud shout for LBW and up goes the finger! Do we have a tie here? This looked out in real time. Arshdeep Singh has sent it upstairs and Mohammed Siraj at the other end is gutted.
More drama! Arshdeep Singh walks out to bat with the scores level. Remember, there is no Super Over and the game will end in a tie if India do not manage to score the run.
OUT! LBW! This game isn't over yet! Sri Lanka and Charith Asalanka fight back and have managed to get the big wicket of Shivam Dube! Charith Asalanka from wider of the crease bowls it with the angle, coming into the left-hander on middle and leg, Shivam Dube gets his front leg out and looks to play at it with a straight bat and misses. The ball sneaks through the gap between bat and pad and hits him on the pad. A loud appeal for LBW and the umpire turns it down. The batters cross as the ball rolls behind for a leg bye. Charith Asalanka sends it upstairs for a review and the UltraEdge shows no spike as the ball passes the bat and all three reds come up on the Ball Tracking. The original onfield appeal is overturned to OUT! Sri Lanka believe and have just one more wicket to claim and tie the game.
This could be huge! Sri Lanka have sent it upstairs for an LBW appeal. Charith Asalanka does not look interested but they have to go for it.
FOUR! Scores are level! This has been some good power-hitting from Shivam Dube under pressure! Asalanka digs it short and over off, Shivam Dube makes room and cuts it hard and past cover for a boundary.
Digs it short and on off, Shivam Dube slaps it hard but finds the fielder at cover.
From around the wicket bowls this short and outside off, Shivam Dube pushes it to covers.
Charith Asalanka will continue. Sri Lanka are still in the game if they get Dube here.
A half-hearted appeal for LBW! Hasaranga pushes it full and slides it around middle and leg, Mohammed Siraj looks to play it across the line but misses and wears it on the front pad.
Bowls the leg break on off, Mohammed Siraj looks to block but gets a thick outside edge that runs past point for a couple of runs. 5 more needed now.