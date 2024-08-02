India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Highlights: India and Sri Lanka were engaged in a thrilling tie in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday. Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 after opting to bat. The total was better than what it looked on the board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it. Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls. Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored. Chasing, skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game. Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. (Scorecard)