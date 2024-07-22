Team India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday answered some burning questions with regards to the changes that have taken place in the squad since his arrival. Gambhir, whose equation with India's batting icon has been a subject of intense chatter, declared that his relationship with batting mainstay Virat Kohli "is between the two of us and not for TRPs". Over the years, Gambhir and Kohli have had several clashes on the field, be it as captains of their respective Indian Premier League teams or as player and mentor of their sides. Hence, questions arose over their compatibility in the Team India dressing room.

Gambhir and Kohli had not been the best of friends, something which was evident from the multiple confrontations between the two in the IPL. However, the duo will now be working together starting with the T20 and ODI tour of Sri Lanka from July 27.

"Good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public. What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli... I think it's between two mature individuals," Gambhir said.

Gambhir was addressing a press conference along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka where they will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs.

In the context of Kohli, Gambhir added, "On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own jersey and come back to a winning dressing room.

"But at the moment, we're representing India, representing 140 crore Indians and I'm sure we're going to be on the same page and try and make India proud."

Kohli, who recently announced retirement from the T20 International format, is part of India's ODI squad against the island nation and ahead of that, the former India skipper has apparently communicated to the BCCI that he's ready to begin this new phase with a clean slate.

Gambhir said the two share a very good relationship (with him) off the field.

"...and will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public, what kind of a relationship... I think it's between two individuals. I've had a lot of chats with him (Kohli)... we've shared messages.

"Sometimes, just because we want headlines, it's not important. Right now, the most important thing is we both are going to be working extremely hard to make India proud. And that's our job."

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup last month. Gambhir now expects them to be available for most of Team India's assignments in ODIs and Tests, since they're only playing two formats now.

"Workload for someone like Jasprit Bumrah is important. Now that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play only two formats, I expect them to be available for most games," Gambhir said.

With PTI Inputs