Sri Lanka vs India: Sanju Samson Out Of First ODI With Ligament Injury
Sri Lanka vs India: Sanju Samson has sprained a ligament in his knee and has been ruled out of the first ODI.
Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the first ODI
He has sustained a knee ligament injury
India is currently touring Sri Lanka
Indian Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the first ODI against Sri Lanka after he sustained a knee ligament injury during a training session, leaving him unavailable on Sunday. Ishan Kishan is making his ODI debut while Samsons injury is being monitored by the medical team. "Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment," BCCI's media team informed.
The Sri Lanka series comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals. The Indian team is being led by Shikhar Dhawan with Rahul Dravid as head coach.
