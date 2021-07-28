SL vs IND 2nd T20I Live Score: Virus-Hit India Look To Win Series, Sri Lanka Eye Comeback
India vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Match Score: Team India will look to wrap up the T20I series against Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Wednesday in Colombo.
India take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The match, which was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed by a day after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Eight members of the Indian contingent were identified as close contacts of Krunal and they underwent RT-PCR tests, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Tuesday. India lead the series 1-0 after they won the first T20I by 38 runs, where vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav were the top performers from the Indian side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4 for 22 in 3.3 overs. For Sri Lanka, debutant Charith Asalanka was the top scorer with 44 runs in just 26 balls. It is the final chance for Sri Lanka to stay alive in the series as a win for India in this game will mean that the visitors go 2-0 up and clinch the T20I series as well after winning the ODI series earlier on this tour. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 19:11 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo. This match was originally scheduled on Tuesday, but after Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19 the game was postponed for a day. India lead the series 1-0 after they won the first T20I by 38 runs. This is the last chance for Sri Lanka to comeback in the series as a win for India in this game will mean that the visitors go 2-0 up and clinch the T20I series as well after the ODI series.
Ding, ding, ding! Time for Round 2, ladies and gentlemen! After the first T20I went the way of India, this one essentially becomes a decider as if India wins this game, then they seal the series too and so, more onus on Sri Lanka to perform and take the series to the final game. Contrary to popular belief, the first T20I was not such a one-sided game, as the game was there for the taking, towards the end, but the Lankans were not able to score quick runs and ended up losing by 38 runs. India's batting was not at their best, as they struggled to score runs freely on a deck, which was slightly on the slower side. Shikhar Dhawan played a slow inning, whereas, Suryakumar Yadav once again displayed why he should be in the Men in Blue's plans for the T20 World Cup, with a 34-ball 50 and when the other batters looked to take time to settle in, he played a fluent knock to help India post a good total. India's bowling has been under question, but it was their bowlers who stepped up, when it was needed, as all the bowlers had at least a wicket to their name, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the charge, getting his first 4-fer in T20I cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, too, showed glimpses of his former self, ending with figures of 4-0-19-1. Sri Lanka could have got something out of this game, but their batting in the last 5 overs let them down. They bowled well, and the duo of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga continued to impress one and all, finishing with combined figures of 8-0-52-4, restricting their neighbours to a score, which they could scale. They started off on the right note, with the bat, as Avishka Fernando played sensibly, with debutant Charith Asalanka playing aggressive, in his 26-ball 44, but when the Lankans needed their lower order to come good, they were not able to and in the end, missed out on the win. Do not think that we will see a lot of changes to both their sides, but India could hand a few more debuts to their younger players. Krunal Pandya has tested positive for Covid-19 and 8 players have been deemed close contact with him so there won't be involved in this game. Let's hope this game lives up to the billing.