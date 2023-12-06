India started their redemption for ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat on a positive note as thy thrashed Australia 4-1 in a five-match T20I series. Led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav, the hosts registered thumping wins over the Aussies with contributions from players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel. Team India is now up for it's new assignment, which is an all-format tour of South Africa. The series will kick start from December 10 with three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs from December 17, and will be concluded by a two-match Test series from December 26.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the white-ball series and will only feature in the two Tests. In the T20Is, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be the leading the pack in the ODIs.

Apart from this, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who were sidelined during the World Cup and the series against Australia, have finally made their way back into the team for the ODIs.

Here's the full schedule of India's tour of South Africa:

T20Is

1st T20I - December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I - December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I- December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODIs

1st ODI - December 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI - December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI - December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl

Tests

1st Test - December 26-30, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test - January 3-7, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST in Newlands, Cape Town

Squads:

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.