The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the decision to add pacer Avesh Khan to India's squad for the second Test against South Africa as a replacement for Mohammed Shami who remains unavailable due to an injury. Shami was picked for the tour of South Africa but couldn't prove his fitness in time for the start of the series. Shami missed the first Test in Centurion as the BCCI waited for him to regain full fitness. But, he was ruled out of the second Test too, prompting the board to name Avesh as his replacement.

The BCCI, in a release, said: "The Men's Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town."

Avesh has so far claimed 149 wickets in 38 first-class games at 22.65. He was a part of the Indian team that defeated South Africa in the three-match ODI series against South Africa before the Test series began.

At present, Avesh is with the India A side on their four-day tour match against South Africa A at Benoni, where he returned 23.3-5-54-5 to help bowl out the hosts for 263 in the first innings.

Avesh's addition gives the Indian pace bowling unit a boost after the bowlers struggled to impose themselves in the Centurion Test. India skipper Rohit Sharma even called out the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishan and Shardul Thakur for their lacklusture performance, saying the trio needs to help Jasprit Bumrah.

"This was not a 400-run wicket and we gave too many runs. We sprayed the ball all around, but it happens. One can't depend on one particular bowler (Bumrah), the other three pacers also needed to perform their roles, we could learn from how South Africa bowled," Rohit said after the match.

Rohit admitted that although there wasn't lack of effort but Bumrah couldn't alone keep the pressure on hosts' batters.

"Bumrah bowled well and we all know his quality. All he wanted was a bit of support which he didn't get. That happens. All three tried hard, bending their backs but didn't happen the way we wanted to. But games like these teaches you a lot as to what you want to do as a bowling unit," the skipper observed.

India's squad for 2nd Test:India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan