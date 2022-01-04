With India desperately needing a breakthrough on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, Shardul Thakur was introduced into the attack by India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul, and the former didn't take much to weave his magic, taking three wickets before the lunch break. However, the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen, who departed at the stroke of lunch, caught the eyes of the cricketing fraternity. Thakur had bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that had pitched outside off, and van der Dussen was caught on the crease, edging one behind for Pant, who dived forwards to take a catch.

While van der Dussen walked straightway, many thought that Pant took a bumped catch, and the ball had bounced.

Here's how the cricket fraternity reacted:

"Has that hit the grass? Yes, that's hit the grass."



Rassie van der Dussen is dismissed by Shardul Thakur for 1 in somewhat controversial circumstances.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/pyq5zWVbcQ — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 4, 2022

Rassie van der Dussen was out to a bump catch, but... can the umpires overturn a decision after lunch?



Denness recalling Kallicharran or Dhoni recalling Bell were decisions taken by the fielding captains.



If Rahul refuses to recall van der Dussen, can the umpires overrule him? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 4, 2022

The fact that Rassie van der Dussen inside edged it onto his back leg before the ball flew behind should have warranted a customary check. No amount of DRS can compensate for such lapses. Yes, not regular occurrences but helps rechecking. #SAvIND https://t.co/lJNJYCBiq9 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) January 4, 2022

Think I'm in a vanishingly small minority who think it's not at all clear whether that ball carried to Rishabh Pant or not. Possible the ball bounced on his glove itself. #INDvSA



Well not vanishingly small - umpires think so too I guess. Rassie van der Dussen stays dismissed. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 4, 2022

Rassie van der Dussen was really unlucky there. That didn't carry. — Ismail Mulla (@IsmailMulla) January 4, 2022

Van der Dussen's catch didn't carry, but I wouldn't blame Pant to claim it, he has every right to, Erasmus must be blamed here the most, Umpiring standards have dropped considerably pic.twitter.com/KmbXmosvGS — ArnavTalksCricket (@TweetsByArnav) January 4, 2022

After bowling out the visitors for 202 on Day 1, South African batters are putting up a strong fight against the Indian bowlers.

Despite losing Aiden Markram ahead of Stumps on Day 1, skipper Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen made sure that the Proteas didn't lose any more wickets before the close of the day's play.

South Africa resumed their innings at an overnight score of 35/1, and Elgar and Petersen batted with the same grit and determination on Day 2, adding 74 runs for the second wicket.

However, Thakur's exploits have got India back in the mix on Day 2.

The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs.

The third and final Test will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town from January 11-15.