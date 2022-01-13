Team India were jolted with the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the first hour on Day 3 as both batters failed to grasp another opportunity to prove themselves after frequent failures in the Test arena. Pujara was the first to depart as he fell on the very second ball of the third day's play to Marco Jansen. Keegan Petersen took a superb diving catch to his right in the leg slip region to give the home side their first breakthrough. Rahane followed Pujara back to the pavilion after adding just one run, as he edged Kagiso Rabada behind the wicket in the next over.

Rahane and Pujara showed glimpses of their glorious past with a strong partnership in the second Test, but failed to produce the goods in Cape Town. While Pujara did dd 43 in the first innings and occupied the crease during crucial last hour on day 2, Rahane has been an outright flop yet again.

This left Indian cricket fans disappointed and they took to Twitter to react to the failure of Pujara and Rahane to contribute when the team needed it from them.

"Now, Rahane has to make way for the youngsters. No Indian batsman in the past has been given such a long run #DoddaMathu #SAvIND #CricketTwitter."

"Double whammy for India in the first two overs itself. Rahane's miserable run continues. This match could end very early unless there is a substantial partnership from here."

"Rahane should have been dropped in England itself. unfair on vihari. rahane has not been performing for more than 5 years. his overseas performance between 2013-2016 has carried him through."

"Why isnt dropping both feasible? Are Vihari and others already not battle hardened? Can any newcomer do worse than what Pujara has done in last four series? We saw our immense bench strength n now we say phasing out both is not feasible. Utterly regressive thought."

India's hopes are pinned on the Virat Kohli-Rishabh Pant partnership.