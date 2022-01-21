Team India leaked runs and handed over the momentum to South Africa during critical stages of the first ODI as they ended up losing by 31 runs on Wednesday. With the series on the line, KL Rahul-captained India will look to put on a better show in all departments of the game, going ahead in the ODI series. Despite having the home team on the backfoot with two early wickets, the Indian bowlers let go of the upper hand as skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored their individual fifties to bail their side out of trouble and put them in a commanding position. The same happened during India's batting as well, as the visiting side surrendered post Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's wickets.

This frustrating performance on his maiden outing as Team India skipper, KL Rahul will surely look for a much-improved showing in the second ODI at the same venue.

Keeping the bowling options in mind, wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik suggested certain changes which he would "definitely" want to see, especially if senior pros like Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rested.

Talking to Cricbuzz.com, Karthik picked youngster Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj to take centerstage and handle the mantle of wickets in the "middle of the innings there they don't seem to find wickets".

"I'd definitely want Prasidh [Krishna] or [Mohammed] Siraj playing these games. So, it's very important for Team India that they kind of find a way to add pace into that attack which will help them on placid wickets. So, I think one of them could play and its great. Whether they want to rest a Bumrah or whether they obviously want to rest a Bhuvi, it's up to them. But I would like to see one of these bowlers [Krishna or Siraj] bowl. I do think they can make a difference, especially in the middle of the innings where they don't seem to find wickets," he said.

The third and final ODI will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, January 23.