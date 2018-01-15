Virat Kohli's Tips To Hardik Pandya On Reading Reverse Swing Caught On Stump Mic

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 85 at the end of 2nd day's play in the 2nd Test.

India captain Virat Kohli (85*) waged a lone battle to lift the struggling visitors to 183 for five in their first innings on the second day of the second cricket Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park on Sunday. The stylish right-hander hit eight fours in his unbeaten 16th half-century in Tests after India bowled out the hosts for 335 in their first innings in the morning session. Kohli and Hardik Pandya (11 batting) were at the crease as the umpires called for the end of day's play with India still 152 runs. While his teammates struggled against Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada, Kohli seemed to have found way to counter the moving ball, into and away from his body.

In fact Kohli, from the non striker's end, even helped Pandya figure out which way the ball would move after pitching. Kohli would hold his bat in his left hand to signal an away going delivery. To help Pandya prepare for an incoming ball, Kohli would hold the bat in his right hand, reports Cricbuzz. Kohli then changed the mode of communication by using his feet to signal to Pandya. Stretching out his left for for an outswinger and right one for an inswinger.

Early contender for moment of #SAvIND - Kohli schooling Pandya on reverse-swing https://t.co/60SHRMH7qj pic.twitter.com/E9o3DJ2S8s — Prakash G (@PrakashG_CB) January 14, 2018

During the 60th over, the stump mic picked up a rather interesting conversation between the two about Philander's bowling.

"Yahan pe change kiya (He changed it here)," Kohli said after playing a defensive stroke off the pacer's third ball. "Andar ke liye leke hi bhaagaa tha woh (He ran in with the one that would originally come in), said Pandya.

"Jo leke niklega agar change karega toh uska opposite hai (The side of the ball he runs in with, if he changes, it will go the opposite way)," said Kohli offering some insights.

Pandya inquired whether his captain needed help, "Main bataaun aapko? (Should I tell you on spotting?)".

"Nahin nahin, mujhe dikha, main bataa raha hun (No, no.. I spotted it, I am just telling you)," Kohli said.

Pandya and Kohli ensured that India don't lose any more wickets as South Africa pressed high to bag another wicket which could have heavily tilted the game in their favour.