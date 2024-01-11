Bihar cricket found itself at a tricky spot recently after two teams appeared for them in Patna's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium during the Ranji Trophy opening clash against Mumbai. The confusion happened after suspended former secretary Amit Kumar named his squad for the Ranji Trophy game. But the Bihar Cricket Association's squad which had been designated as the "official" team took the field against the visitors.. Outside the venue, Amit had allegedly attacked the official according to ESPNcricinfo.

District representative of Bihar Cricket Association, Om Prakash Jaiswal, talked about the incident and told ANI, "BCCI gave permission to play Bihar's original team. This incident happened, it was outside the stadium. A fake team was formed by the previous secretary Amit Kumar. And they tried to create a problem but our security stopped everything. And the original team of Bihar is playing the match with Mumbai."

Now, Indian cricket team star Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on the incident.

"Mumbai vs Bihar is a game that made the news. Bihar is a newly formed association playing the sport," Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.

"Mumbai were all out for 250, which everybody though was a shock. Mumbai, meanwhile, said 250 was more than enough and made Bihar all out twice in consecutive innings. They won the match by an innings and went to the top of the table with six points in their hands. But that isn't the talking point.

"When Mumbai was starting their warmups, already two teams were warming up on the ground in both corners of the ground. This would be first time three teams have arrived for one match. the Bihar Cricket association's suspended secretary has selected a squad to play the match. the association president has selected another squad to play the match. Both teams came to the ground and argues over who was going to play, and finally came to the conclusion that the President's XI would get the opportunity to play. And that team packed their boxes for 100 runs in both innings and put Mumbai at the top of the table. In this attempt, Bihar has done another record.

"Hear me out: In 2011, MS Dhoni won the World Cup. No one who was born after 2010 has played first-class cricket yet. A 12-year-old boy orn in 2011 made his first-class Ranji Trophy debutin this match. After 1986, in official cricket records, this is the youngest player to have represented his team in first-class cricket. I don's want to go into his details. He had put i efforts and played this match; he is the youngest to achieve this feat."