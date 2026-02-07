Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa and Shreyas Gopal caused havoc before Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten half century as Karnataka put themselves firmly in the drivers seat on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinals against Mumbai on Friday. Mumbai's decision to bat first backfired as Karnataka bowlers ran through the hosts' line-up. Pacers Prasidh (3/21) and Kaverappa (3/38) and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (3/4) claimed three wickets each to bundle Mumbai out for 120 in 48.1 overs.

At stumps, Karnataka reached 110 for 2, trailing by just 10 runs, courtesy Agarwal's unbeaten 54 off 81 balls.

Mumbai endured a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan and Siddhesh Lad inside 14 overs to slump to 39 for 3.

Opener Akhil Herwadkar fought a lone battle, scoring a patient 60 off 138 deliveries and contributing half of his team's total. However, he found little support at the other end as Mumbai lost seven wickets for just 50 runs.

In reply, KL Rahul (28) and Mayank provided Karnataka with a brisk start, racing to 33 without loss in five overs.

Rahul played the aggressor, scoring at better than a run-a-ball during his 26-ball knock, as the duo took on Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur with a flurry of boundaries.

MP vs J&K

Madhya Pradesh pace-bowling stalwart Kuldeep Sen registered his fourth career five-wicket haul as the former champions dismissed Jammu & Kashmir for a paltry 194 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on Friday.

The 29-year-old former India ODI player returned figures of 5 for 66, ripping through the top order, after which left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (3/26) strangled the middle order as Jammu & Kashmir failed to recover and were dismissed in just 67 overs.

At stumps, Madhya Pradesh had wiped out 28 runs from the J&K total without losing a wicket, with Harsh Gawli (8 not out) and Yash Dubey (14) at the crease.

Madhya Pradesh, the 2021-22 champions, struck early as Sen removed opener Yawer Hassan (13) and one-down Shubham Pundir (1) in successive overs, leaving Jammu & Kashmir reeling at 30 for 2.

However, Shubham Khajuria (60 off 140 balls) played a responsible knock to steady the innings, guiding them past the 100-run mark, even as the runs came at a snail's pace, with J&K reaching the landmark only in the 45th over.

But once Khajuria departed after a 79-run third-wicket stand with skipper Paras Dogra (33 off 91 balls), things quickly went downhill for J&K as they slid to 136 for 8 and were eventually bundled out for a sub-200 total.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand

Jharkhand middle-order batter Aditya Singh scored a resolute half-century to rescue his side from a collapse and take the hosts to 235 all out against Uttarakhand on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on Friday.

Aditya's 83 off 167 balls, along with skipper Virat Singh's laboured 47 from 122 deliveries, ensured Jharkhand virtually batted through the entire day after being reduced to 80 for 5, as Uttarakhand's new-ball bowlers Janmejay Joshi (4/46) and Aditya Rawat (3/39) tormented the home side batters and gave them little room to play their strokes.

At stumps, Uttarakhand were 4 for no loss after playing just one over, with Avneesh Sudha and Bhupen Lalwani at the crease.

There was little on offer from the 24-year-old right-arm pacer Janmejay, who is playing in his maiden domestic season, as the Almora seamer removed opener Shikhar Mohan (4) and one-down batter Manishi (20).

Two wickets in the space of just three deliveries reduced Jharkhand from 80 for 3 to 80 for 5, ending the brief stays of experienced middle-order batters Kumar Kushagra (14) and wicketkeeper Robin Minz (0).

Skipper Virat Singh and Aditya then began the repair job with a 90-run stand for the sixth wicket that guided Jharkhand to 170 before the latter fell, once again handing the initiative back to the Uttarakhand bowlers, who ran through the tail quickly.

Bengal vs Andhra

Bengal seized the momentum with two late strikes after Mukesh Kumar's incisive spells as honours were shared on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Andhra, who finished at 264 for six, here on Friday. For much of the day Andhra appeared in control, but Bengal's pace trio of Mukesh, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami struck at key intervals, with the hosts tightening the screws in the fag end to keep the contest evenly-poised.

For Bengal, Mukesh was the standout performer, returning 3/50 in 18 tidy overs, repeatedly giving crucial breakthroughs.

Used smartly in short bursts by skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, the seamer removed three of Andhra's main batters -- Srikar Bharat (47), Shaik Rasheed (46) and India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (33).

For Andhra, they lost two wickets in each session, yet kept rebuilding through useful stands.

After being let off on 38, Bharat dominated a brisk 58-run opening partnership before Mukesh had him caught by Shami.

Rasheed then looked fluent in a promising association with Bhui, but Mukesh struck immediately after lunch, drawing an edge to slip with a back-of-a-length away going delivery to deny him a half-century.

At 147/4, Andhra were wobbling before Bhui anchored the innings with patience, adding 108 runs for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (33) to steady the visitors.

The pair seemed set to carry Andhra safely to stumps, but Bengal hit back under fading lights at the Bengal Cricket Academy.

On the last ball of the 77th over, Bhui was dismissed by Akash Deep (2/64), and three balls later Mukesh was in action, again dismissing Nitish.

Shami accounted for CR Gnaneshwar to have 1/38.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 120 all out in 48.1 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 60; Prasidh Krishna (3/21), Vidwath Kaverappa (3/38) and Shreyas Gopal (3/4) lead by 10 runs against Karnataka 110/2 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 54 not out; Suryansh Shedge 1/16, Mohit Avasthi 1/21).

Jammu & Kashmir 194 all out in 67 overs (Shubham Khajuria 60, Paras Dogra 33, Yudhvir Singh 41; Kuldeep Sen 5/66, Kumar Kartikeya 3/26, Aryan Pandey 2/27) vs Madhya Pradesh 28 for no loss in 10 overs (Yash Dubey 14 not out).

Jharkhand 235 all out in 85 overs (Virat Singh 47, Aditya Singh 83; Janmejay Joshi 4/46, Aditya Rawat 3/39, Mayank Mishra 3/50) vs Uttarakhand 4 for no loss in one over.

Andhra: 264 for 6 in 80 overs (Ricky Bhui 83, Srikar Bharat 47, Shaik Rasheed 46; Mukesh Kumar 3/50, Akash Deep 2/64) vs Bengal.

