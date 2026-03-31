The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2026 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was washed out without a ball being bowled on Tuesday. Wet patches were visible throughout the ground. The conditions were windy, and one of the groundsmen even fell on the ground. The abandoned match is the latest in a list of PSL mishaps in recent times. The league has already witnessed incidents such as ball tampering, empty stands and kits getting discoloured.

heavy rain in Lahore!!! pic.twitter.com/ZnQr3an614 — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) March 31, 2026

Batter Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars was suspended for two matches on Tuesday for ball tampering in the Pakistan Super League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Zaman breached the code of conduct relating to changing the condition of the ball. Zaman denied any wrongdoing, but his first Level 3 offence earned him the maximum suspension from match referee Roshan Mahanama of Sri Lanka.

The controversy erupted on Sunday when Haris Rauf was due to bowl the final over and Karachi Kings needed 14 runs for victory.

Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman and Rauf gathered at the top of the bowler's run-up, with all three handling the ball during their discussion. Umpire Faisal Afridi requested the ball, inspected it and then had a lengthy discussion with the second on-field umpire, Shahid Saikat of Bangladesh.

The umpires ruled that the ball had been deliberately altered and awarded five penalty runs to Karachi, reducing the target to nine runs off the final six balls. They also replaced the ball. Abbas Afridi then smashed a four and a six to seal a four-wicket win for Karachi in 19.3 overs.

Zaman can appeal.