A stalwart of Pakistan cricket and skipper of the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Afridi found himself under the spotlight for a major controversy in the final phase of the match against Karachi Kings on Sunday. The incident unfolded just before Lahore pacer Haris Rauf was set to bowl the final over. In a video that surfaced on social media, the trio of Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman appeared to be doing something with the ball while engaged in discussion.

The umpires concluded that the ball had been tampered with and imposed a five-run penalty on the Lahore franchise. Karachi Kings capitalised on the situation and wrapped up the chase within the first three balls of the 20th over.

During the post-match presentation, Pakistan legend Ramiz Raja pressed Shaheen, the Lahore skipper, about what had transpired before the final over. The pacer fumbled multiple times while attempting to answer and claimed he was unaware of what had happened.

"I don't know about this, and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs were taken and we can't do anything," Shaheen said at the presentation.

Ramiz Raja to Shaheen Afridi:



"The ball was taken from you at the end because of the ball tempering so what are your thoughts on that?"



Shaheen Afridi:



"I don't know about this. We will see that in cameras. We will discuss who did that." pic.twitter.com/j2f8ofri3y — Harshita Sharma (@GarvitUttam) March 29, 2026

Ramiz, however, refused to let the matter slide and continued to probe Shaheen on the ball-tampering allegations.

"You have to ask the umpires why they changed the ball. When we asked them why they changed the ball, they told us to go away. When they were making the decision, the umpires requested us, even the captain, to return to our fielding positions," Ramiz explained.

Responding to him, Shaheen added: "I can only speak for myself. There was never any attempt on my part to change the condition of the ball, or even to try. All I remember is that when I was trying to dry the ball and make it shine, the umpires asked us not to dry it under the shirt. Who they are accusing, unless we see the proof, I think it's a big decision. I have not been called for an enquiry," he said.