Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars found itself in a new controversy after skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and overseas player Sikandar Raza were accused of breaching team security protocols at the hotel late at night. Shaheen and Raza were accused of forcefully escoring 4 people to a hotel room after being denied clearance by security. Muhammad Faisal, DIG (Operations, Lahore), notified the PSL CEO of a serious violation of the security measures in place for the eight teams staying at a five-star hotel in the city.

The police even claimed that, despite prior warnings and refusal, Shaheen and Sikandar were found hosting four guests in Raza's room on the eighth floor until 1:25 a.m. Raza, speaking to the media after Lahore's match against the Karachi Kings on Sunday, broke his silence on the matter, saying the people who were taken to his hotel room were his family members.

The liaison officer of Lahore Qalandars, followed by team owner Sameen Rana, had sought permission to allow guests into Raza's room at around 10:35 p.m. and again at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, but both requests were denied. As a reporter asked Raza if Shaheen forcefully escorted the 4 people into the hotel, Raza denied.

"Sir, Shaheen didn't do anything like that. It's a very simple thing. The people who came to see me are my family. They are my blood. When you are away from home for months playing leagues, and your family comes to support you, you want to see them.

"We asked for permission—it wasn't like we tried to sneak them in. We went through the proper channels. We spoke to the liaison officer, and the owner [Sameen Rana] even spoke to the higher-ups. When you're told 'no' for your own family to come to your room for a few hours, it's frustrating," Raza said in the press conference.

According to the police official, the liaison officer initially approached the PCB's manager for security and the anti-corruption unit, requesting permission for four of Raza's relatives to visit his room. The request was declined in accordance with the security protocols.

Subsequently, the team owner approached PSL CEO Salman Naseer with the same request, which was again refused on security grounds.

Despite the refusal, at around 11:05 p.m., PCB and security personnel reported that Shaheen and Raza disregarded the protocols and escorted the four guests into Raza's room, despite resistance from on-site security staff. The guests remained there until 1:25 a.m.

Further clarifying his stance, Raza said: "Shaheen, as a captain and as a brother, stood by me. He didn't want me to be upset before a big game. We didn't 'force' anyone; we just walked with our guests to the room. We are professional cricketers, we know the anti-corruption protocols better than anyone. We weren't meeting strangers; we were meeting family.

"I think the matter has been blown out of proportion. We are here to play cricket and win games for Lahore. That remains our primary focus," he added.

A senior police official has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that this is a violation of the board's security protocols and code of conduct, which are designed to ensure the safety and integrity of all players, officials, and associated personnel.