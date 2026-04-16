Babar Azam is in good form in the Pakistan Super League. The Peshawar Zalmi captain has so far scored 39, 43, 87*, 43, 18 and 71* in six matches. His team is also leading the Pakistan Super League with 13 points from seven games. They have won six matches, while one was washed out. For Azam, who has seen his stocks fall in international cricket, the current PSL has turned into a confidence booster. In the midst of this, PSL CEO Salman Naseer performed a 'nazar utarna' ritual after a recent PSL match. Babar Azam looked almost embarrassed as Naseer performed the ritual.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer warded off the evil eye from Babar Azam.



- A funny interaction after the match. pic.twitter.com/gSOqj55RTZ — Salman. (@TsMeSalman1_) April 15, 2026

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Babar, after his unbeaten 71 off 51 balls against Quetta Gladiators, became the fourth batter after David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (India) and Jos Buttler (England) to complete a century of half-centuries.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conferences are turning out to be more fun than the matches on the field. Just days after Babar Azam lost his cool at a reporter for questioning his ability to finish games while drawing comparisons with Virat Kohli, he has now questioned another journalist.

The biggest problem with the Peshawar Zalmi skipper, at least as far as his T20 career is concerned, has been his strike rate. The veteran Pakistani batter was asked if he has reworked his game, as suggested by the franchise's coach, Misbah-ul-Haq. He gave an epic reply.

In comparison to his teammates, Babar's strike rate is among the lowest. Kusal Mendis, who has scored the most runs for the franchise this season - 309 in five innings - has a strike rate of 171.67. Babar's countryman Sahibzada Farhan, who also plays for Peshawar Zalmi, has scored 249 runs at an even more explosive strike rate of 180.43. Babar, on the other hand, has a strike rate of just 130.68 this season.

"You have to play differently at different positions, depending on the requirements, while keeping an eye on the scoreboard as well. I feel you have to assess conditions first. On the Karachi wicket, on which they made 240, the next day it wasn't the same and we barely managed to score 180. So, the conditions matter," Babar told reporters when a question on scoring rate came up at the press conference after Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 24 runs on Monday.

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