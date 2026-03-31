The Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings witnessed a major controversy after Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman came under the scanner for an alleged ball-tampering incident. The incident took place in the final over of the match with Karachi needing 14 runs to win in the chase. Rauf was set to bowl the final over and he had a long discussion with Shaheen and Fakhar. However, on-field umpire Faisal Afridi suspected that there was some tampering with the ball and he ended up inspecting the ball. A discussion with fellow umpire Sharfuddoula followed and he decided to ask for a new ball after handing Qalandars a 5-run penalty. Lahore Qalandars overseas star Sikandar Raza revealed the conversation between the umpires and the players during the incident.

“The umpires had asked us to move aside because they were talking with the third umpire. The exact reason would be with them. If you want a clear answer, you'll have to ask the umpires, who have the footage, or you can ask the third umpire. They only said that you should move aside. We were only requested to stand in our fielding positions, and the captain was told the same,” Raza said.

“I can only speak for myself — from my side, there was never any intention to change the condition of the ball, not even to try. I remember I was trying to shine the ball or trying to dry it a bit, especially near the boundary ropes where there was some dew. I was at long-on and there was a bit of dew there, so we were told not to try to dry the ball inside the shirt. So we started doing it with the sleeves,” he said.

“As for the clips that are going around and the allegations being made, until proper proof comes out, I think it's a big decision to say something like this. I have just gone into the changing room, and I can guarantee that I have not been called for any enquiry,” Raza added.

Zaman was charged by match referee Roshan Mahanama with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Zaman was found to have violated Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.

Appearing before the former Sri Lankan cricketer, Zaman denied the charges against him.

(With PTI inputs)