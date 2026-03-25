Former Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie has returned to the country, this time as coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen. Drawing on lessons from his controversial stint with the national team, the former Australia pacer has made it clear that his new role will be "strictly business" from the outset. In a video circulating on social media, Gillespie refused to take part in the customary "arrival videos" at the team hotel, firmly stating his position.

"I am not coming down. I have a lot of work to do. I'm not going to shoot those stupid arrival videos," Gillespie said in the clip.

ANOTHER EMBARRASSMENT FOR PSL



Jason Gillespie refuses to shoot CRINGE 'WELCOME VIDEOS'



"I am not coming down. I have a lot of work to do. I'm not gonna shoot those stupid welcome videos."



Man chose actual work over scripted cringe. Priorities. pic.twitter.com/iYmDhcFRKN — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 24, 2026

Despite his no-nonsense approach, Gillespie has expressed genuine enthusiasm about working with Pakistani talent again.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Kingsmen team in Hyderabad. Lots to look forward to and I can't wait to get started," he told ESPNcricinfo in January.

Fallout With PCB

Gillespie's decision to join a PSL franchise surprised many, given how abruptly his association with the Pakistan national team ended. He resigned as Pakistan's red-ball coach just days before a two-Test series in South Africa, following a fallout with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"I was coaching the Pakistan Test side. The PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it. As Head Coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable. There were a number of other issues that left me completely humiliated," Gillespie wrote on X (formerly Twitter) during a Q&A session.

He had also criticised PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for failing to attend a "Connection Camp" in person. While Gary Kirsten flew in from South Africa and Gillespie from Australia, Naqvi only joined virtually despite being based in Lahore.