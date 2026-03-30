Every new day seems to bring a fresh controversy in the Pakistan Super League. First, it was players pulling out of the PSL and joining the IPL. Then came the mandate to hold the league without spectators. The first match saw the ball getting discoloured due to poor-quality kits. Sunday brought ball-tampering allegations. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and overseas player Sikandar Raza have found themselves at the centre of an embarrassing situation after being accused of breaching team security protocols at their hotel.

Muhammad Faisal, DIG (Operations, Lahore), has notified the PSL CEO of a serious violation of the security measures in place for the eight teams staying at a five-star hotel in the city.

A reliable PCB source has told PTI that senior officials have taken both the ball-tampering incident and the breach of security protocols at the team hotel seriously and have made it clear to the Qalandars' management that they will have to face the consequences under the applicable code of conduct rules and regulations.

"Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is particularly unhappy about the hotel incident, as the PCB is taking great care to ensure the event is held without incident and has even disallowed spectators for league matches at the Gaddafi Stadium for the time being," the source said.

Though the official reason given for not allowing spectators is to support the government's austerity and resource-saving policies, indications are that it also has to do with ensuring top-level security for players and officials in the PSL.

"The board is unhappy about the PSL gaining traction for the wrong reasons, starting with the incident of the ball colour turning pink during the first match of the league between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore, when the poor-quality kits of the former team apparently shed colour, discolouring the ball and forcing the umpires to change it midway through the match."