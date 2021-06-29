With the upstart Montreal Canadiens seeking to make hockey history and end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought by dethroning the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL finals starting Monday, two of the world's most powerful men are getting in on the action. Just hours before game one of the best-of-seven final, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to US president Joe Biden proposing a bet on who will claim hockey's most prestigious trophy. "Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now... how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?" Trudeau said.

Biden responded, saying simply: "You're on pal. #GoBolts"

Neither leader said just how much they were willing to put down, but the odds may currently be in Biden's favor: game one Monday night saw Tampa's "Bolts" overpower the Canadiens with an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Trudeau is known as a lifelong fan of his hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens.

The US President is also known to be a hockey lover, telling journalists back in 2010 that he "fervently" roots for the Philadelphia Flyers from his home state of Pennsylvania.