World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu Becomes 1st Indian To Win Gold In Over 2 Decades

Updated: 30 November 2017 12:28 IST

Chanu, who is employed with the Indian Railways, lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk to total an impressive 194kg in the women's 48kg, in the process setting a new national record.

Mirabai Chanu lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk. © Twitter

Mirabai Chanu on Thursday became the first Indian in over two decades to claim a gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championship in Anaheim, USA, exorcising the ghosts of her forgettable outing at the Rio Olympics. Chanu, who is employed with the Indian Railways, lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk to total an impressive 194kg in the women's 48kg, in the process notching up a new national record. Seeing the tricolour from the podium, tears of joy rolled down her cheeks, as Chanu picked up a rare honour for an Indian at the marquee event.

Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleshwari had won the top prize in worlds twice - in 1994 and 1995.

Chanu's outing in Anaheim was very different from the way things panned out in Rio last year when she put up a disappointing performance as she could not get an overall total in women's 48kg after failing to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in clean & jerk section.

In a field of 12 lifters at the Rio Games, she was one of two lifters who did not finish (DNF) her event.

Thailand's Sukcharoen Thunya won the silver medal with a total lift of 193, while Segura Ana Iris bagged the brozne with 182kg.

Some of the world's top weightlifting nations such as Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Azerbaijan could not take part in the competition due to issues related to doping.

(With inputs from PTI)

