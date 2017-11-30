World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu Becomes 1st Indian To Win Gold In Over 2 Decades

Mirabai Chanu on Thursday became the first Indian in over two decades to claim a gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championship in Anaheim, USA, exorcising the ghosts of her forgettable outing at the Rio Olympics. Chanu, who is employed with the Indian Railways, lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk to total an impressive 194kg in the women's 48kg, in the process notching up a new national record. Seeing the tricolour from the podium, tears of joy rolled down her cheeks, as Chanu picked up a rare honour for an Indian at the marquee event.

IWF WWC 2017 Women's 48kg:



?? Chanu Mirabai ???? | 194

?? Thunya Sukcharoen ???? | 193

?? Ana Segura ???? | 182#2017iwfwwc pic.twitter.com/soupO70zyI — IWF (@iwfnet) November 30, 2017

Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleshwari had won the top prize in worlds twice - in 1994 and 1995.

India's first women won Weightlifting Gold Medal in World Championship:Indian Railway player Ms. S. Mirabai Chanu won Gold Medal in the ongoing World Weightlifting Championship 2017 held at Anaheim, USA from 27.11.2017 to 05.12.2017.



. pic.twitter.com/CJpKoVZCEo — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 30, 2017

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins #Gold in 2017 IWF Senior Men & Women #weightlifting championships in Anaheim, USA.



In the 48 kg weight category, her total lift was 194 kg. That's 4 times her bodyweight.



In sports, and in life, 'Will' is everything. Never, EVER give up.#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/sbs2crloVv — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 30, 2017

Chanu's outing in Anaheim was very different from the way things panned out in Rio last year when she put up a disappointing performance as she could not get an overall total in women's 48kg after failing to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in clean & jerk section.

In a field of 12 lifters at the Rio Games, she was one of two lifters who did not finish (DNF) her event.

Thailand's Sukcharoen Thunya won the silver medal with a total lift of 193, while Segura Ana Iris bagged the brozne with 182kg.

Some of the world's top weightlifting nations such as Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Azerbaijan could not take part in the competition due to issues related to doping.

(With inputs from PTI)