 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers To End 50-Year Drought

Updated: 03 February 2020 09:26 IST

Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl crown with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers To End 50-Year Drought
The Super Bowl win was Kansas City Chiefs' first NFL Championship since 1970. © AFP

Patrick Mahomes led a thrilling late comeback as the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl crown with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Mahomes shrugged off an error-strewn start to the game to overturn a 20-10 fourth quarter deficit in a nail-biting contest at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The Super Bowl win was Kansas City's first NFL Championship since their triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970. And it owed everything to the nerve of Mahomes, who for the third straight game led the Chiefs back from a double-digit deficit to seal victory.

"We never lost faith. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we found a way to win in the end," Mahomes told a television reporter as cannons blasted confetti into the Florida night sky.

The Chiefs quarterback had looked out of sorts through the first three quarters, throwing two interceptions in the face of fierce pressure from the magnificent San Francisco defense.

But with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Mahomes led his team on two long drives to set up touchdowns for tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams.

Those scores put the Chiefs into a 24-20 lead and Kansas City made the game safe when Williams danced up the sideline for a 38-yard rushing score with 1min 12sec remaining.

Mahomes finished with 286 passing yards and 26 completions from 42 attempts with two touchdowns. The Chiefs quarterback also rushed for a touchdown early in the first quarter.

But the defeat was desperately hard on the 49ers, who were chasing a record-equalling sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers had barely put a foot wrong through three quarters, with their defense shackling Mahomes superbly and their offense moving the ball confidently to put them in the driving seat late in the game.

But as the pressure in the fourth quarter mounted, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's sure touch deserted him and the Niners offense dried up.

The fourth quarter collapse was also 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's worst nightmare.

Shanahan had been the offensive co-ordinator for the Atlanta Falcons at the 2017 Super Bowl when they let a 28-3 lead slip in a stunning loss to the New England Patriots.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl crown
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday
  • Patrick Mahomes led a thrilling late comeback for Kansas City Chiefs
Related Articles
Star French Jockey Under Investigation For Alleged Rape: Report
Star French Jockey Under Investigation For Alleged Rape: Report
Yamaha To Replace 7-Time MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi With Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha To Replace 7-Time MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi With Fabio Quartararo
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics With Impressive Throw In South Africa
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics With Impressive Throw In South Africa
Mary Kom Awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan For PV Sindhu
Mary Kom Awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan For PV Sindhu
Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Retain Title With 256 Medals
Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Retain Title With 256 Medals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.