Russia To Miss Tokyo Olympics After Doping Ban Halved
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday banned Russia from international sports competitions for two years including the Tokyo Olympics.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport banned Russia from participating in Tokyo Olympics.© AFP
Sport's highest court on Thursday banned Russia from international sports competitions for two years including the Tokyo Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling halved a four-year ban for systematic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
