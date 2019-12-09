 
Russia Banned From Olympics By World Anti-Doping Body WADA For Four Years Over Doping

Updated: 09 December 2019 16:24 IST

Russia were banned for four years from Olympics. © AFP

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia from global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after accusing Moscow of falsifying data from an anti-doping laboratory. "The full list of recommendations have been unanimously accepted," said WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald, speaking at a meeting of the body's executive committee in Lausanne. "WADA's executive committee approved unanimously to assert a non-compliance on the Russian anti-doping agency for a period of four years," he added.

The ruling means Russian athletes will still be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals, but only if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what WADA believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.

"They are going to have prove they had nothing to do with the non-compliance, (that) they were not involved in the doping schemes as described by the McLaren report, or they did not have their samples affected by the manipulation," Fitzgerald said.

The independent McLaren report, released in 2016, revealed the significant extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, notably between 2011-15.

Highlights
  • The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia from Olympics
  • Russia have been accused of falsifying data from an anti-doping lab
  • Events include 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
