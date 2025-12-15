The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad has been roped in to conduct the economic, social and environment impact assessment studies for multi-sport events in the country, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Mandaviya was responding to a question on the preparations for the 2030 Games from three MPs on whether social and environmental-impact assessments have been conducted for planned infrastructure expansion in Ahmedabad, which will host the mega-event.

India is also bidding to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad.

"Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been appointed by Gujarat Sports Infrastructure Development Company Limited to conduct economic, social and environment impact assessment studies for multi sporting events," Mandaviya said.

On whether the government has finalised the estimated cost for hosting the Games, Mandaviya said, "...host state for Commonwealth Games 2030 and Indian Olympic Association have taken due care in their assessment of the sports infrastructure and facilities, accommodation and other logistical requirements for successful hosting of the Games." "Games operations cost including cost escalation for the games has been estimated by the hosts as part of Games proposal," he added.

A reliable source had told PTI earlier that the operational cost, excluding the cost of infrastructure development, would be between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 crore.

The Minister also listed the sustainability measures that will be taken up during the Games.

"...the Games' sustainability strategy will align with existing city frameworks, including the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) and the Climate Resilient City Action Plan (CRCAP), which focuses on mitigation of climate change impact through initiatives in urban planning and any strategic initiatives related to climate mitigation will be based on the long-term strategy outlined by the city," he stated.

