 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

WADA Lifts Ban On Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Updated: 20 September 2018 19:34 IST

The softening of WADA's stance has triggered outrage from athletes and national anti-doping agencies around the world.

WADA Lifts Ban On Russian Anti-Doping Agency
The Russian government applauded the decision to lift RUSADA's three-year suspension. © AFP

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday lifted a ban on Russia's anti-doping agency, RUSADA, paving the way for Russian athletes to return to competition across all sports. "Today, the great majority of WADA's Executive Committee decided to reinstate RUSADA as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code subject to strict conditions," WADA president Craig Reedie said. "This decision provides a clear timeline by which WADA must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples with a clear  commitment by the Executive Committee that should this timeline not be met, it would support the Compliance Review Committee's recommendation to reinstate non-compliance," Reedie added.

The Russian government applauded the decision to lift RUSADA's three-year suspension, which was taken in Victoria, capital of the Indian Ocean island of Seychelles.

"We welcome WADA's decision," Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

"Over the past years Russia has done enormous work to create transparent and understandable measures to prevent doping," she added.

But Jim Walden, the lawyer of Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, led the first wave of outcry at the decision.

"WADA's decision to reinstate Russia represents the greatest treachery against clean athletes in Olympic history," said Walden, whose client lifted the lid on Russia's doping scandal in 2015.

The softening of WADA's stance has triggered outrage from athletes and national anti-doping agencies around the world, who have accused WADA of caving in to pressure from the International Olympic Committee.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Russian athletes can return to competition across all sports
  • The WADA on Thursday lifted a ban on Russia's anti-doping agency, RUSADA
  • Russia was banned from Pyeongchang Olympics because of the doping scandal
Related Articles
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Questions Selection Criteria For Khel Ratna
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Questions Selection Criteria For Khel Ratna
Hima Das Says She Didn
Hima Das Says She Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year
Spanish Golfer Found Dead At US Course, Man Charged With Murder
Spanish Golfer Found Dead At US Course, Man Charged With Murder
Arpinder Singh, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Eyes Podium Finish At Tokyo Olympics
Arpinder Singh, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Eyes Podium Finish At Tokyo Olympics
Indian Cyclist Amit Samarth Becomes First Asian Cyclist To Complete Trans-Siberian Extreme Race
Indian Cyclist Amit Samarth Becomes First Asian Cyclist To Complete Trans-Siberian Extreme Race
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.