Rugby World Cup: Wales Beat France 20-19 In Thriller To Reach Semis

Wales entered semis with a one-point win over France in Rugby World Cup. © AFP
Wales edged 14-man France 20-19 in a cliffhanger quarter-final to reach the last four of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. France, 19-10 ahead at half-time, had Sebastien Vahaamahina sent off for an elbow on 49 minutes but they clung to the lead until Ross Moriarty powered over for the vital try late in the game.
More to follow...
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.