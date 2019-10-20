 
Rugby World Cup: Wales Beat France 20-19 In Thriller To Reach Semis

Updated: 20 October 2019 15:01 IST

Wales booked a place in the semi-finals with a close win over France in Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup: Wales Beat France 20-19 In Thriller To Reach Semis
Wales entered semis with a one-point win over France in Rugby World Cup. © AFP

Wales edged 14-man France 20-19 in a cliffhanger quarter-final to reach the last four of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. France, 19-10 ahead at half-time, had Sebastien Vahaamahina sent off for an elbow on 49 minutes but they clung to the lead until Ross Moriarty powered over for the vital try late in the game.

More to follow...

