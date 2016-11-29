Pankaj Advani Settles For Bronze at IBSF World Snooker Championship

Pankaj Advani settled for the bronze at the World Snooker Championship in Doha.

Fifteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani suffered a 2-7 loss in the semifinals against Andrew Pagett of Wales to settle for a bronze medal at the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha.

After a hard-fought four-hour quarterfinal that went down to the wire, defending champion Advani had to return to the table for the crucial semifinal without much of a break.

His opponent Andrew kept the pressure and reached the final after notching up a 14-74, 8-71, 0-87, 78-64, 0-81, 70-37, 7-80, 37-68, 19-74 win.

Advani now heads back to Bangalore to switch to the 3-ball game in preparation for the World Billiards Championship that commences from December 5.

The Indian is the only player in the world to compete at the world championship level in both sports and be successful in all the formats of both billiards and snooker.

Result: Andrew Pagett (Wales) beat Pankaj Advani (India) 7-2: 14-74, 8-71, 0-87, 78-64, 0-81, 70-37, 7-80, 37-68, 19-74.