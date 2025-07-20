Jake Fraley matched a career high with three hits and drove in two runs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-2 on Saturday. On a festive afternoon at Citi Field, the Mets honored David Wright by retiring his No. 5 jersey and inducting him into the team's Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead, too, before Fraley doubled and scored on a two-base throwing error by catcher Luis Torrens in the third inning.

Fraley then delivered a tiebreaking single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the sixth for the Reds, who moved a season-high five games over .500 at 52-47.

New York's first two batters reached base in the ninth, but Emilio Pagán pitched out of trouble to earn his 21st save.

Francisco Lindor grounded into a fielder's choice that left runners at the corners before Juan Soto hooked a potential tying homer just foul down the right-field line. Soto was called out on a borderline check-swing for strike three, and Pete Alonso flied out to the warning track in the right-field corner to end it.

Matt McLain had an RBI single in the third and Tyler Stephenson grounded into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth for Cincinnati. Nick Martinez (8-9) allowed two runs and struck out five over five innings for the win.

Mark Vientos hit an RBI single in the first and Brett Baty led off the second with a homer for the Mets, who squandered an early 2-0 lead for the second consecutive game. New York left the bases loaded in the first and sixth and stranded 11 overall while finishing 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Clay Holmes (8-5) gave up five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but Scott Barlow struck out leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo before getting Lindor to hit a broken-bat grounder to first.

Mets starters have lasted six innings or fewer 35 times in the last 40 games. David Peterson has accounted for all five starts of 6 1/3 innings or longer in that span.

Peterson (6-4, 3.06 ERA) is scheduled to face fellow All-Star LHP Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.07) in Sunday's series finale.

