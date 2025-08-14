Adani International School has taken a major step to enhance the nation's sports education framework by entering into a collaboration with the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO). Namrata Adani, promoter of Adani International School, is now part of the advisory board of ISSO, India's only dedicated sports body for international curriculum schools affiliated with globally recognised boards such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge, Edexcel, and the US-based National School Boards Association (NSBA).

Through this collaboration, Adani International School will support ISSO — founded in 2017 — in scaling sporting infrastructure, enhancing athlete training, and promoting participation in global events.

"We are at an inflection point in India's educational and sporting landscape," said Mrs. Namrata Adani of the Adani Group in a statement. "Through this collaboration, we aim to create inclusive, future-ready institutions where students are empowered to pursue excellence both in the classroom and on the sports field. It is an honour to support ISSO in establishing a structured, globally benchmarked sports culture for international schools in India."

Aakanksha Thapak, director of ISSO, is optimistic that the collaboration with Adani International School will unlock greater possibilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Namrata Adani and the Adani Group as part of our shared vision for youth empowerment through sports. Over the years, ISSO has built a structured pathway for international school students to grow through competitive sport — from grassroots to national and international levels. With the leadership and forward-thinking vision of Mrs. Adani, this collaboration is set to further strengthen the ecosystem we've created. Together, we look forward to unlocking greater sporting possibilities and inspiring thousands of young athletes across international schools," she said.