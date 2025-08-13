The Gujarat government is moving forward step by step to organise the Commonwealth Games in 2030, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Wednesday. He was addressing the media against the backdrop of a visit by officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, last week. India had submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad selected as the host city.

"Last week, senior officials of the Commonwealth Games visited Gujarat. They visited different places mentioned in our proposal where various games can be played," Sanghvi said.

The minister said the EoI follows several steps.

"There is a detailed procedure for it (bidding for Commonwealth Games). We are also going step by step for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games," he said, adding that the bidding process will continue.

A team from Commonwealth Sport (earlier known as Commonwealth Games Federation) landed in Ahmedabad last Tuesday. The team inspected the prospective venues and interacted with Gujarat government officials.

India's chances of getting the 2030 CWG has brightened after Canada pulled out of the bidding race last month. India will have to submit proposals for the final bid ahead of the August 31 deadline.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow.

"The host selection will be based on sustainability, athletic centre, flexibility in terms of regional appeal, there needs to be flexibility in terms of the host nations taken," Harpal Singh, IOA executive member and member of the Sports Committee of Commonwealth Sports, had said last month.

