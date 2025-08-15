Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared his commitment to promote sports in the remote corners of the country and said the recently-approved National Sports Policy 2025 will help in realising the goal. "We want to promote sports in far flung areas. The National Sports Policy will help in this matter," Modi said in his address to the nation during the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort here. The Union Cabinet chaired by the PM Modi had last month approved the the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the country's sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy 2001, and lays out a visionary and strategic road map to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games.

The NSP 2025 aims to build a strong and inclusive sports ecosystem in the country.

The PM said he feels happy when parents take pride in guiding their children to take up sports.

"Sports plays a vital role in a nation's development, and I am delighted that today, when children show interest in sports, it fills parents with pride. I see this as a highly encouraging sign for the future of our country," Modi said.

He added that the government's Khelo Bharat Policy was ensuring a robust development in the field of sports.

"To boost sports, we have, after many decades, introduced the Khelo Bharat Policy, aimed at ensuring the holistic growth of the sporting sector. From school-level games to the Olympics, our goal is to build a complete and robust ecosystem for sports.

"I also wish to share with you a concern related to fitness. Obesity is becoming a major crisis for our country. Experts say that in the coming years, one out of every three people will suffer from it. We must protect ourselves from this threat," he said.

