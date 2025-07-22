The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new set of measures aimed at offering record cash rewards and government jobs to athletes, along with digital upgrades in government schools. The decisions were cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. After the meeting, Sports and Education Minister Ashish Sood confirmed that Delhi will now offer the highest cash prizes in the country to international medal-winning athletes, with Olympic gold winners set to receive ?7 crore.

"These figures make Delhi the most rewarding state in India for sportspersons," Mr Sood said in the press briefing.

Cash Rewards Increased for International Athletes:

Under the revised Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists will now receive Rs 7 crore. Silver and bronze medalists will get Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively.

The government has also raised rewards for other international competitions. Gold medalists at the Asian and Para Asian Games will receive Rs 3 crore, silver Rs 2 crore, and bronze Rs 1 crore. In the Commonwealth and Para CWG categories, winners will get Rs 2 crore for gold, Rs 1.5 crore for silver, and Rs 1 crore for bronze. At the national level, medalists will receive Rs 11 lakh (gold), Rs 5 lakh (silver), and Rs 3 lakh (bronze).

Athletes will also be eligible for financial support up to Rs 5 lakh for training and medical insurance of the same amount. For elite-level sportspersons, support will go up to Rs 20 lakh, with insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh.

Those competing in events recognised by the International Olympic Committee will receive up to Rs 2 lakh to cover travel, accommodation, meals, and tournament registration fees.

Government Jobs Based on Medal Performance:

The Cabinet also approved a policy to offer government jobs to medal-winning athletes.

Athletes winning Olympic gold or silver, or Asian Games gold, will be eligible for Grade A posts in the Delhi government. Those with Olympic bronze, Asian Games silver or bronze, and CWG or Para Games gold and silver will qualify for Grade B roles. Other international medalists will be considered for Grade C positions.

"This is a landmark step towards cultivating a robust sports culture in the city and empowering young athletes to dream big," said Minister Sood. "The government will closely monitor the implementation to ensure Delhi becomes a premier sporting hub."

Laptops and Labs for Government School Students:

In the education sector, the Cabinet cleared a Rs 50 crore project aimed at improving digital access in government schools.

Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, all meritorious Class 11 students will receive free laptops. In addition, the government will roll out fully equipped computer labs in two phases, 175 labs in Phase I, followed by another 175 in Phase II during 2026-27.

The focus will be on 544 schools operating across 350 buildings, many of which currently run in double shifts and lack adequate digital facilities. Each lab will be equipped with 40 desktop computers and essential digital learning tools. A monitoring unit will oversee rollout and ensure timelines are met.