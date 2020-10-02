As the entire country celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, several sports stars, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Remembering the teachings of the great man, Sachin wrote: "It's true that we can't do everything, but we can do something. To me, Gandhiji is a symbol of the power of an individual to inspire change for a better world. Remembering him on his 151st birth anniversary. #GandhiJayanti".

October 2 is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to pay tribute to both the leaders. "Remembering #MahatmaGandhi, the Father of Nation, on his 151st birth anniversary! Also remembering the great #LalBahadurShastri on his Jayanti. Happy #GandhiJayanti , Happy #LalBahadurShastriJayanti," Sehwag tweeted.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also paid his respect to both Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. In his tweet, he wrote that the biggest tribute one can give to "Bapu" is if we make "our country clean".

"The biggest tribute to Bapu would be making our country clean. I am putting all my efforts in reducing Asia's biggest garbage mountain. Urge all my fellow countryman to make their city the cleanest! #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti," Gambhir wrote in Twitter.

"Loyalty to the country comes ahead of all other loyalties." Words of one of the greatest nationalists and people's leader former PM Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji. My humble tributes! #LalBahadurShastriJayanti," Gambhir said in a separate tweet.

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also took to social media to share the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, several other sports stars, including badminton star Saina Nehwal and Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, took to social media to pay their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and his enriching philosophy.

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary i.e., October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations to spread his teachings of Ahimsa (Non-Violence). The resolution was passed by the United Nations General Assembly in June 2007.