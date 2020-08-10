Story ProgressBack to home
Former WWE Wrestler 'Kamala' Dies At 70
The 380-pound wrestler, better known as Kamala, battled superstars like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.
WWE superstar James Harris, better known as Kamala, has died at the age of 70.© Twitter
Highlights
-
Former WWE wrestler James Harris, better known as Kamala, dies at 70
-
Kamala wrestled stars like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant
-
He weighed 380 pounds and stood at 6'7"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Monday announced that former wrestler James Harris, better known as Kamala, has died at the age of 70. "WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70," WWE said in a statement.
The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant.
WWE said he ''terrorized'' opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW, and WWE until 2006.
"WWE extends its condolences to Harris'' family, friends, and fans," the statement read.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest Cricket news, check out the India cricket schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.