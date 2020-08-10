World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Monday announced that former wrestler James Harris, better known as Kamala, has died at the age of 70. "WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70," WWE said in a statement.

The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant.

WWE said he ''terrorized'' opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW, and WWE until 2006.



"WWE extends its condolences to Harris'' family, friends, and fans," the statement read.