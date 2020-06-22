The Undertaker has announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The iconic wrestler announced in the last episode of the WWE docuseries "The Last Ride" that he has no desire to return to the ring for another match. In a series of tweets posted by the WWE, The Undertaker said that "I'm gonna leave my way." The Undertaker's real name is Mark Calaway and he last faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a "Boneyard Match".

"You can never appreciate how long the road was until you've driven to the end. #TheLastRide," The Undertaker said on Twitter.

"I did things my way, and I'm gonna leave my way." the WWE quoted The Undertaker in a tweet.

Sharing some of his throwback pictures from behind the scenes, the WWE said on Twitter: "The @undertaker has some "thank you's of his own to give. #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide".

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it," the WWE Network quoted The Undertaker as saying.

"I felt much better than I thought I was going to. I felt like my stride was long, felt pretty natural," he added.

"I have this other life that I need to go experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor," the WWE quoted The Undertaker in another tweet.

"The performances in this were just phenomenal," said Triple H, referring to The Undertaker's last match.

"Thank you for making our childhood so cool. Thank you for the journeys you took us on. Thank you for growing with us, and evolving. Thank you for being larger than life. Thank you for everything you have given to wrestling. You will always be #ThePhenom. #ThankYouTaker," WWE TV host Mike Rome said in a tweet.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

AJ Styles penned an emotional note for the Undertaker, saying, "Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania. If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I'm honored it was against me. #TheLastRide."