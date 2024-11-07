The Indian Sports Honours (ISH) is back with its fifth edition, aiming to spotlight India's finest athletes and their remarkable performances from October 2023 to September 2024. Conceptualized by Cornerstone Sport, the honours celebrate achievements across a broad range of sports, including Olympic sports, Paralympic sports, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games, along with Cricket, Squash, and Chess. This year's event follows a detailed selection process, set to culminate in a grand honours ceremony where winners will be revealed live on stage at the JW Marriot Hotel Juhu in Mumbai on 9th November.

Indian Sports Honours has partnered with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) acting as the Process Advisors to oversee and validate the entire selection and jury process with inputs from Sportskeeda.

The jury for this esteemed event features a distinguished panel of sports icons, led by Abhinav Bindra, a member of the IOC and India's first individual Olympic medal, as a chairperson. Alongside him will be legendary Indian athlete and President of the IOA, P.T. Usha, former World Number One shooter, Anjali Bhagwat, and Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports at Disney+ Star. The jury will also include Boxing Olympic Bronze medalist in 2008 Vijender Singh, Wrestling Bronze medalist in 2012, Yogeshwar Dutt, and former Indian hockey captain and player, Sardar Singh, as they all bring their combined expertise and insight into the selection process.

In a comprehensive and transparent evaluation, nominations will be shortlisted for ten prestigious Jury Honours and four Popular Choice Honours. The Jury Honours include categories such as Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, and Team of the Year, while the Popular Choice Honours allow fans to participate in recognizing their favorite athletes through online polls currently live on Twitter.

Jury Honours: Sportsman of the Year (Individual), Sportswoman of the Year (Individual), Para-Athlete of the Year (Male), Para-Athlete of the Year (Female), Coach of the Year (Male), Coach of the Year (Female), Team of the Year (Male), Team of the Year (Female), Sportsman of the Year (Team), and Sportswoman of the Year (Team).

Popular Choice Honours: Breakthrough Performance of the Year (Male), Breakthrough Performance of the Year (Female), Fan Club of the Year, and Club of the Year.

In addition to the established categories, there will also be a Lifetime Achievement Honour, and a new Grassroots Initiative of the Year Honour that has been introduced this year. This honour seeks to facilitate organizations and individuals making significant contributions to the development of sports at the grassroots level. By focusing on the promotion and nurturing of young talent, this initiative aims to inspire a culture of sportsmanship from the ground up. The honour will recognize those who have successfully implemented programs that engage, educate, and empower aspiring athletes, creating pathways for future sports stars. The recognition of these programs will motivate others to follow the same path, laying down a definite pathway for future athletes.

Bunty Sajdeh, CEO Cornerstone Sport said, “We're thrilled to return with the fifth edition of Indian Sports Honours. This platform allows us to celebrate India's finest sporting talent and share their journeys with a larger audience. Their journeys, combined with the support from fans, inspires us to make the event bigger and better every year.”

The Indian Sports Honours is a prestigious event that brings together India's sports community and entertainment icons to celebrate our nation's athletes. This powerful convergence of sportsmanship and entertainment shines a spotlight on the dedication, talent, and spirit of our athletes, making it an unforgettable celebration of excellence.

