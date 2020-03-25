 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Coronavirus: India's Olympic Bound Athletes Welcome Tokyo Games Postponement

Updated: 25 March 2020 15:11 IST

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is unfazed by Tokyo Olympics postponement as he feels humanity needs to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic more than anything else right now.

Coronavirus: Indias Olympic Bound Athletes Welcome Tokyo Games Postponement
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a 87.86m throw in January. © AFP

His much-awaited Olympic debut has been delayed by a year but star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is unfazed as he feels humanity needs to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic more than anything else right now. Chopra qualified for the Olympics at the Athletics Central North East Meeting League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa earlier this month, making an impressive return to the circuit after recovering from an elbow injury.

"I think this was a welcome decision for us athletes in the circumstances and not something that came as a surprise. While we were looking forward to Tokyo2020, the environment wouldn't have been appropriate for the event to be celebrated the way it should be," the Commonwealth and Asian Games champion said in a statement.

"I would say we should look at this positively as it would allow us a year more to plan and train for the Olympics, which is the biggest sporting event for many athletes.

"There will be some impact on preparations over the next few months till the situation is brought under control, but that is something that all athletes are facing equally," he added.

Two-time Olympian boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav (69kg), who is also an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, also felt the same.

Yadav has returned to amateur boxing after an unbeaten stint in the pro circuit.

"At the end of the day, humanity has to trump sport, so I'm happy that the decision was made to postpone the Olympics amidst the coronavirus situation," he said referring to the outbreak which has claimed close to 19,000 deaths the world over.

"Obviously, the postponement will affect our preparation, but I think the extra time can help me prepare even better for my goal to win an Olympic Gold for India," he added

On Tuesday several top Indian athletes such as MC Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal had welcomed the move and lauded the International Olympic Committee for prioritising athletes' health and well-being.

The Olympics was scheduled from July 24 to August 9 this year.

The IOC took the decision after its head Thomas Bach spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a telephone call. Before this, Canada and Australia had announced pullouts if the showpiece went ahead as originally scheduled. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Neeraj Chopra feels our entire focus should be on COVID-19 nothing else
  • Two-time Olympian boxer Vikas Krishan also welcomed the postponement
  • The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled from July 24 to August 9 this year
Related Articles
Tokyo Postponement Has "No Impact" On Paris 2024 Olympics, Says Organiser
Tokyo Postponement Has "No Impact" On Paris 2024 Olympics, Says Organiser
Abhinav Bindra Welcomes Tokyo Olympics Postponement, Calls To Suspend Training Camps And Safe Guard Athletes
Abhinav Bindra Welcomes Tokyo Olympics Postponement, Calls To Suspend Training Camps And Safe Guard Athletes
Tokyo 1940: The Games That Became The Missing Olympics
Tokyo 1940: The Games That Became The 'Missing Olympics'
IOA Welcomes Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics, Says Athletes Relieved Of Stress
IOA Welcomes Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics, Says Athletes Relieved Of Stress
Postponing The Olympic Games: Its Complicated
Postponing The Olympic Games: It's Complicated
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.