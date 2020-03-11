 
Asian Qualifiers: Vikas Krishan Pulls Out Of Final Due To Injury, Ends Campaign With Silver

Updated: 11 March 2020 11:39 IST

Vikas Krishan (69kg) signed off with a silver medal at the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final on Wednesday.

Vikas Krishan sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the 2nd round of the bout of the semi-final. © Twitter

Olympic-bound Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg) signed off with a silver medal at the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final on Wednesday. Krishan, a world and Asian medallist, was to take on Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the summit clash. "He will not compete because of the cut. He has been told by the doctors to pull out," a source close to the boxer told PTI. He defeated second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze-medallist, in the semifinals on Tuesday. 

He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the second round of the bout before claiming a split decision victory. 

He, along with seven other Indians, secured a Tokyo Olympics ticket by making the semifinals of the ongoing qualifiers.

  • Vikas signed off with a silver medal at the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers
  • An eye injury forced him to pull out of the final on Wednesday
  • He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the 2nd round of the semi-final
