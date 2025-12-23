Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat was involved in an ugly spat with American boxer Anthony Taylor after their bout in the Misfits Boxing 23 event in Dubai on Saturday. While Neeraj Goyat won the boxing match, the tension carried on backstage. Goyat initially refused a handshake from Taylor, after which the duo were engaged in a verbal argument that led to the latter angrily throwing a bottle at the Indian boxer. This prompted Goyat to lose his cool, and eventually security officials had to intervene in order to prevent an altercation.

Before the fight, Taylor had questioned India's boxing pedigree.

However, on the day of the bout, he was outclassed by Goyat, with all three judges unanimously declaring in his favour.

After the fight, backstage cameras caught the altercation between Goyat and Taylor. The American entered the area where Goyat was recovering, and seemingly offered a handshake.

Video: The post-fight argument between Neeraj Goyat and Anthony Taylor (Disclaimer: Video contains expletives)

"The f*** are you talking about, man? You don't even know about boxing, man," responded Goyat, refusing the handshake.

This led to an angry reaction from Taylor, who picked up a water bottle and threw it towards Goyat, saying the words "sh** up b****".

This act nearly led to a full-blown altercation, which was prevented as Taylor was taken out of the room by security.

Manager Vipin Gulia physically intervened to protect Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat during a heated backstage confrontation with opponent Anthony Taylor.

"When Taylor entered that medical room with clear aggression, I had to step between them immediately," said Vipin Gulia. "My first responsibility is always Neeraj's safety. This was not a sporting exchange-this was someone who couldn't accept defeat trying to provoke my fighter in what should have been a secure recovery area."

Goyat had controlled the six-round contest with superior footwork and combination punching, earning scores of 59-55, 58-56, and 60-54 from the judges. According to eyewitness accounts, when Goyat declined Taylor's handshake and made dismissive comments, the American responded with profanity before throwing the bottle.

"As managers, we shield our fighters from unnecessary confrontations outside the ring," Gulia stated. "This incident highlights why proper security protocols and restricted access to recovery areas are necessities, not luxuries. Every promoter has a responsibility to ensure fighters can compete and recover in a safe environment."

The experienced manager, recognised as one of the leading figures in Indian combat sports, confirmed Goyat was unharmed and remains focused on his rising international profile. Discussions are already underway for Goyat's next appearance on the global stage.