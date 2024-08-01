PV Sindhu Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles Live Streaming: PV Sindhu enters crunch time for a third Olympic medal, as she faces China's He Bingjiao in the badminton women's singles Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024. The two carry history, as Sindhu had bested He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match at Tokyo 2020. This time around, the Rio 2016 silver medalist is ranked 13th in the world, compared to ninth for her Chinese opponent. Sindhu won both of her group games to progress to the knockout stage.

When will PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match will take place on Thursday, August 1 (IST).

Where will the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match be held?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match will be held at La Chapelle Arena.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match start?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics Round of 16 Badminton Women's Singles match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

