Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Shooter Manu Bhaker will be in action on Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 and will aim to create history. After winning two bronze medals, Bhaker is on the cusp of clinching a gold medal the women's 25m pistol final, which will make her the first-ever Indian athlete to win three medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Boxer Nishant Dev will also fight in men's 71kg quarterfinal, in order to confirm a medal. Apart from this, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will also be in action in the women's individual Round of 16. (India's Day 8 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024: