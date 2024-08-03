Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 8: Shooter Manu Bhaker Eyes Historic 3rd Medal; Focus On Archers, Nishant Dev
Paris Olympic 2024, Day 8 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker will be in action on Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 and will aim to create history.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE Updates© AFP
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Shooter Manu Bhaker will be in action on Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 and will aim to create history. After winning two bronze medals, Bhaker is on the cusp of clinching a gold medal the women's 25m pistol final, which will make her the first-ever Indian athlete to win three medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Boxer Nishant Dev will also fight in men's 71kg quarterfinal, in order to confirm a medal. Apart from this, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will also be in action in the women's individual Round of 16. (India's Day 8 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 11:30 (IST)
Topics mentioned in this article
Manu Bhaker Olympics 2024 Olympics Medals Tally India Live Blogs Deepika Kumari Nishant Dev
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.