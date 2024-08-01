Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Men's Singles Live Streaming: An all-India clash awaits us in the Olympics 2024 badminton men's singles Round of 16, as Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy clash. Lakshya and Prannoy won both of their respective group games to qualify for the knockout stages of the men's singles event. Unfortunately for India, one of them will have to bow out in the Round of 16 at the hands of the other. Prannoy holds a 4-3 advantage over Lakshya in their head-to-head contests, but it was Lakshya who prevailed the last time these two clashed.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match will take place on Thursday, August 1 (IST).

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match be held?

The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match will be held at La Chapelle Arena.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match start?

The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match?

The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match?

The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Round of 16 Badminton Men's Singles match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)