With the Tokyo Paralympics set to begin on August 24, India's men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to social media to pass on his "best wishes and support" to the Indian contingent, who will be aiming for a good display in the marquee event. India will be having 54 para-athletes at the Games, including the likes of Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu. Wishing the contingent luck on Twitter, the Indian cricket team captain wrote, "Sending my best wishes and support to the contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. #TeamIndia #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020".

Team India will be taking part in nine sports, and would be hoping to cross its double-figure medal haul.

India has won 12 medals in the Paralympics until now, and first took part in 1972.

In 2016, India registered two gold medals, one silver and a bronze.

The opening ceremony will be taking place on Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. India will be the 17th country to enter after Iran and will have six officials and five athletes taking part in the ceremony.

Also, fans have been banned from the Paralympics just like the recent Olympics.

This year, the marquee event will have around 4500 athletes from 163 countries, competing in 540 events in 20 sports.